Duterte, SC and Aguirre, Grenfell Tower | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
Malacañang says President Rodrigo Duterte did not mean a repetition of Marcos regime abuses when he said his second declaration of martial law would be a 'copycat of Marcos.' The Supreme Court says the SC en banc has not yet approved Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre's request to transfer Maute Group cases from Cagayan de Oro City to the Taguig City Regional Trial Court. Malacañang gives assurances President Rodrigo Duterte is 'very disciplined' when it comes to expenses during his foreign trips. Malacañang condemns the New People's Army for raiding an Iloilo police station. London police release images and videos taken within Grenfell Tower following the devastating fire at the 24-story tower block last week.
