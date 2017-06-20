Calida, Dalquez, Fisher | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
Solicitor General Jose Calida on Monday says there are 20 ISIS cell groups operating all over Mindanao. A United Arab Emirates court acquits overseas Filipino worker Jennifer Dalquez of murder, saving her from the death row. A coroner's report reveals actress Carrie Fisher had a cocktail of drugs including cocaine and ecstasy in her system when she suffered a fatal mid-air heart attack last December.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
|
Rupert Ambil
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita