Lacson, Dalquez, Fisher | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
Some senators condemn the downgrading of criminal charges against the policemen involved in the killing of Albuera mayor Rolando Espinosa Sr. A United Arab Emirates court acquits overseas Filipino worker Jennifer Dalquez of murder, saving her from death row. The camp of Vice President Leni Robredo insists former senator Bongbong Marcos must shoulder the P2.08 billion in expenses the Commission on Elections incurred because of his election protest. NASA reveals 10 new rocky, Earth-sized planets that could potentially have liquid water and support life. A coroner's report reveals actress Carrie Fisher had a cocktail of drugs, including cocaine and ecstasy in her system, when she suffered a fatal mid-air heart attack last December.
