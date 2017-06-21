Duterte, BIFF, Brussels attack | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
President Rodrigo Duterte apologizes to evacuees in Iligan City for the conflict in Marawi City and for declaring martial law. Government troops and suspected members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters clash in North Cotabato's Pigcawayan town Wednesday morning. Belgian soldiers shoot a terror suspect after an explosion rocked the central train station in Brussels in the latest attack to hit Europe.
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
Rupert Ambil
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
Master Editor / Playback
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita