Año, Aguirre, Court of Appeals | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
Armed Forces Chief Eduardo Año says the military was ordered to downplay the presence of ISIS in the Philippines as part of its psychological operations in its war on terror. Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre says he has nothing to do with his department's resolution downgrading the charges against cops involved in the killing of Albuera Mayor Rolando Espinosa Sr. The Court of Appeals is asking the House of Representatives to 'reconsider' its show cause order issued to CA justices. Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick steps down as chief executive officer of the pioneering ride-hailing service, as the company reels from legal woes and controversies over its company culture. Belgian soldiers shoot a terror suspect after an explosion rocked the central train station in Brussels in the latest attack to hit Europe.
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
Rupert Ambil
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
Master Editor / Playback
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita