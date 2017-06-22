BPI glitch, Alvarez, Queen Elizabeth II | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
The Bank of the Philippine Islands says P46 million was mistakenly withdrawn from the bank when its electronic channels were shut down for 26 hours due to a system glitch. Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez tells Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno and Court of Appeals Presiding Justice Andres Reyes to ‘discipline’ their justices. Queen Elizabeth II's choice of headgear for a speech that laid out how the government will implement Brexit raises eyebrows.
