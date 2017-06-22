Duterte and Jokowi, Revilla, Sabio | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and Indonesian President Joko Widodo agree to ramp up joint efforts against terrorism amid the growing threat of ISIS in Southeast Asia. Detained former senator Bong Revilla skips the 1st day of his plunder trial at the Sandiganbayan because he was confined at the St Luke's Medical Center in Bonifacio Global City. The Sandiganbayan sentences former Presidential Commission on Good Government chairman Camilo Sabio to 12 to 20 years in prison for graft. The Philippines will not host the 66th Miss Universe pageant. North Korea calls United States President Donald Trump a 'psychopath' following the death of American student Otto Warmbier who was evacuated in a coma from North Korean detention last week.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
|
Rupert Ambil
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita