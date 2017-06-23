Trilateral meeting, Australian spy planes, Trump | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
The Philippines, Malaysia, and Indonesia agree to 'contain' the spread of terrorism through social media. Australian military spy planes will start flying missions over the southern Philippines to help in the fight against local terrorists. United States President Donald Trump admits he does not have recordings of his private meetings with fired Federal Bureau of Investigation director James Comey.
