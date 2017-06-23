SC vacancy, Jessie Carlos, North Korea | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
Six magistrates of the Court of Appeals and a law school vice dean make up the Judicial and Bar Council's shortlist for the vacancy of an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court. The Philippines, Malaysia, and Indonesia agree to 'contain' the spread of terrorism through social media. Manila police say Resorts World gunman Jessie Carlos is the main 'person of interest' in the investigation into the death of lawyer Elmer Mitra Jr and casino financier Alvin Cruzin. North Korea accuses the United States of waging a 'smear campaign' over the death Otto Warmbier. United States President Donald Trump admits he does not have recordings of his private meetings with fired Federal Bureau of Investigation director James Comey.
