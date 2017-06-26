Duterte, Soganub, Harry Potter | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
President Rodrigo Duterte is on his 6th day of rest Monday, the longest he's been away from the public eye. The Philippine military says a Roman Catholic priest abducted by terrorists who seized parts of Marawi City is still alive. Six Ilocos Norte officials detained at the House of Representatives for 28 days want the Court of Appeals to declare their detention illegal and a form of torture. Australian challenger Jeff Horn has a 10-point plan to upset Filipino champion boxer Manny Pacquiao. Harry Potter turns 20 Monday.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
|
Rupert Ambil
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita