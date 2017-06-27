Duterte, Marcos, Trump | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
Malacañang says President Rodrigo Duterte's nearly weeklong absence from official activities and events was not health related. Malacañang is distancing itself from talks between Muslim leaders and the Maute Group over a possible hostage swap, saying such efforts do not enjoy the blessing of the Duterte administration. Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre assigns Undersecretary Antonio Kho Jr to head the task force that will reinvestigate the pork barrel scam. The House of Representatives is already preparing the room where Ilocos Norte Governor Imee Marcos may be detained if she snubs a House hearing on July 25 despite a subpoena. The United States Supreme Court partially reinstates Donald Trump's controversial travel ban targeting citizens from 6 predominantly Muslim countries.
