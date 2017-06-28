Huang, Iqbal, Facebook | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
The Chinese real estate tycoon who donated P1.4 billion to the Duterte government to build drug rehabilitation centers is being investigated in Beijing for corruption. MILF peace implementing panel chairman Mohagher Iqbal says the MILF is cautious about taking a bigger role in ending the crisis in Marawi. Facebook hits 2 billion active users Tuesday.
