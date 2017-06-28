Marawi clash, Huang, Farinas | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
The decomposing remains of at least 17 civilians are retrieved in Marawi City. China gives the Philippines P15 million for the recovery and rehabilitation of Marawi City. Malacañang says the Philippine government respects China's probe into the corruption allegations against Huang Rulun. House Majority Leader Rodolfo Fariñas is declared persona non grata in Ilocos Norte, his own province. Another major cyberattack affects a host of companies and organizations around the world.
