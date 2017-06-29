Duterte, Revilla, Pell | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
President Rodrigo Duterte declines to rate his first year performance as the country's chief executive. President Rodrigo Duterte wants to sack Clark Development Corporation Chief Executive Officer and President Noel Manankil for alleged corruption. The camp of former senator Bong Revilla raises before the Sandiganbayan the relevance of his income from his films and television shows during his plunder trial. Cardinal George Pell is charged with historical child sex offenses in Australia.
