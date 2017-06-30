Duterte, China, Travel ban | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
President Rodrigo Duterte will not interfere with China's probe into the bribery allegations against Chinese billionaire Huang Rulun. China vows to continue providing the Philippines with 'necessary assistance,' a day after Beijing donated thousands of weapons to the country to help its fight against terrorists. United States President Donald Trump's ban on refugees and travelers from 6 mainly Muslim countries goes into effect after a Supreme Court decision allowed it to go forward.
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
Rupert Ambil
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
Master Editor / Playback
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita