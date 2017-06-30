Marawi death toll, De Lima, Pacquiao | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
At least 82 government troops have been killed in Marawi City since May 23. China vows to continue providing the Philippines with 'necessary assistance.' A Muntinlupa court defers Senator Leila de Lima's arraignment for one of the 3 drug cases filed against her. The German parliament legalizes same-sex marriage. Boxing champion Manny Pacquiao will face unheralded Australian challenger Jeff Horn in a world welterweight title fight Sunday in Australia.
