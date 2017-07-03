Duterte, Pacquiao vs Horn, Trump | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte threatens to jail critics of martial law in Mindanao. Australian fighter Jeff Horn upsets boxing champion Manny Pacquiao to win the WBO welterweight title in a controversial decision. United States President Donald Trump tweets a video showing him knocking down and beating a professional wrestling 'villain' whose face was replaced by a CNN logo.
