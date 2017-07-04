Dela Rosa, Pacquiao, Gulf crisis | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
Philippine National Police Chief Ronald dela Rosa compares his first year in office to an extreme carnival ride. Boxing champion Manny Pacquiao says he felt he was 'set up' in the Jeff Horn fight. Qatar responds to a list of demands from Saudi Arabia and its allies after the countries agreed to give a defiant Doha another 48 hours to address grievances.
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
Rupert Ambil
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
Master Editor / Playback
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita