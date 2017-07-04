Martial law, Duterte, Dela Rosa | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
The Supreme Court, voting 11-3-1, upholds the constitutionality of President Rodrigo Duterte's martial law declaration in Mindanao. President Rodrigo Duterte reappoints 4 Cabinet secretaries previously bypassed by the Commission on Appointments. The military says it has taken control of Dansalan College, a key terrorist stronghold in Marawi City. Philippine National Police Chief Ronald dela Rosa says the Special Action Force troops want to pull out of the New Bilibid Prison. Qatar responds to a list of demands from Saudi Arabia and its allies after the countries agreed to give a defiant Doha another 48 hours to address grievances.
