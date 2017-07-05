Abu Sayyaf, MILF, Pacquiao | Evening wRap
The military confirms the Abu Sayyaf beheaded two of its Vietnamese hostages. The National Police Commission strips 7 governors and 132 mayors from Mindanao of their powers over local police. The Moro Islamic Liberation Front says it will implement a fatwa or Shariah ruling against radical extremism. Senator Manny Pacquiao urges the World Boxing Organization to act on a protest letter sent by the Games and Amusements Board. Saudi Arabia and its Gulf allies that cut ties with Qatar hold talks in Egypt after Doha said their demands were impossible to meet.
