Supreme Court, Duterte, Gulf crisis | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
The Supreme Court in its landmark decision said that the President should be trusted to declare martial law and should have the sole discretion on its scope. President Rodrigo Duterte slams the Abu Sayyaf for beheading two Vietnamese men, again threatening to eat them. Saudi Arabia and its Gulf allies continue its boycott of Qatar, criticizing its 'negative' response to its neighbors’ list of demands to end the diplomatic crisis.
