Maute deal, Napolcom, Arum | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
Malacañang denies President Rodrigo Duterte initiated moves to hammer out a possible deal with the Maute clan to end the Marawi crisis. The Supreme Court in a landmark decision said that the President should be trusted to declare martial law and should have the sole discretion on its scope. The National Police Commission will 'review and correct pronouncements' to strip select Mindanao governors and mayors of their administrative power over the police two days after first announcing the decision. A magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes Leyte Thursday afternoon. Boxing promoter Bob Arum denies he gave Philippine senator Manny Pacquiao 'cold treatment’ after he lost to Australian Jeff Horn.
