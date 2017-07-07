SWS survey, Nuclear firm hacking, Gulf crisis | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
A Social Weather Stations survey shows President Rodrigo Duterte has a +67 net satisfaction rating, his highest ever. A New York Times report says firms operating nuclear power plants and other energy facilities in the United States were hacked in recent months. Saudi Arabia and its allies slam Qatar's refusal to accept conditions to end the Gulf's biggest diplomatic crisis in years.
