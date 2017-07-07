Martial law, Leyte quake, Gulf crisis | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
The Philippine military is finalizing its martial law recommendation to President Rodrigo Duterte. A Social Weather Stations survey shows President Rodrigo Duterte has a +67 net satisfaction rating, his highest ever. Aftershocks rock Leyte Friday morning, a day after a 6.5-magnitude earthquake that killed at least two people and injured over a hundred people. Grab and Uber drivers urge the the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board to lift its ban on new driver applications. Saudi Arabia and its allies slam Qatar's refusal to accept conditions to end the Gulf's biggest diplomatic crisis in years.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
|
Rupert Ambil
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita