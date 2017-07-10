Leyte quake, North Korea, Pell | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
A magnitude 5.4 earthquake hits Leyte Monday. The United States' ambassador to the United Nations says Washington will crank up pressure on Beijing to ensure that it implements sanctions against Pyongyang over its missile tests. Vatican finance chief Cardinal George Pell arrives in Australia Monday, ahead of a court appearance later this month over historical sex abuse charges.
