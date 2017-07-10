Leyte quake, Marawi death toll, Mayweather | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
Presidential Spokesman Ernesto Abella says Ormoc City and Kananga town will be placed under a state of calamity after 2 quakes hit Leyte in the past few days. The Armed Forces of the Philippines on Monday says more than 500 are killed from 48 days of fighting in Marawi City. Armed Forces Spokesman Restituto Padilla says Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez's suggestion to extend martial in Mindanao to five years is too long based on the current security situation there. The United States' ambassador to the United Nations says Washington will crank up pressure on Beijing to ensure that it implements sanctions against Pyongyang over its missile tests. Unbeaten boxing champion Floyd Mayweather files a petition before the United States Tax Court to postpone payment of federal taxes he owes from his earnings in 2015.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
|
Rupert Ambil
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita