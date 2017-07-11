Lorenzana, Pacquiao vs Horn, Trump Jr | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana says there won't be abuses under a prolonged imposition of martial rule in Mindanao. A scoring review by the World Boxing Organization confirms Australian Jeff Horn's shock welterweight title victory over boxing champion Manny Pacquiao. United States President Donald Trump's eldest son admits meeting a Russian lawyer to get dirt on his father's 2016 rival Hillary Clinton.
