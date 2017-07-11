Uber and Grab, Napoles, Marcos | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board fines Uber and Grab P5 million each for permit violations. Alleged pork barrel scam mastermind Janet Lim Napoles asked the Supreme Court to grant her bail for a plunder case that includes former senator Juan Ponce Enrile. Presidential Spokesman Ernesto Abella says President Rodrigo Duterte doesn't need the approval of others. Former senator Bongbong Marcos completes the payment of the P66.2-million fee for his electoral protest against Vice President Leni Robredo. A scoring review by the World Boxing Organization confirms Australian Jeff Horn's shock welterweight title victory over boxing champion Manny Pacquiao.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
|
Rupert Ambil
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita