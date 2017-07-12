SWS survey, Hague ruling, Trump Jr | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
A new Social Weather Stations survey shows more than half of Filipinos support President Rodrigo Duterte's declaration of martial law in Mindanao, but reject its expansion to the rest of the country. The Philippines hails its improved ties with Beijing as it marks the first anniversary of its legal victory against China over the disputed West Philippine Sea. Donald Trump's eldest son releases emails showing he embraced Russia's efforts to support his father's presidential campaign.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
|
Rupert Ambil
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita