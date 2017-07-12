Hague ruling, BBL, Roach | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
Former Philippine foreign secretary Albert del Rosario urges the Philippines to 'reassume leadership' a year after Manila won a historic case against Beijing over the West Philippine Sea. Peace Process Adviser Jesus Dureza hopes President Rodrigo Duterte will no longer 'tinker' with the draft Bangsamoro Basic Law after it is submitted to him next week. The Commission on Audit says President Rodrigo Duterte has more than P6 billion in discretionary funds. The University of the Philippines Diliman says there will be no tuition fee collection for the first semester of academic year 2017-2018 until the government clarifies its 'no tuition fee' policy. Boxing trainer Freddie Roach admits Senator Manny Pacquiao 'avoided' him immediately after the Filipino fighter lost via unanimous decision to Jeff Horn. Donald Trump's eldest son releases emails showing he embraced Russia's efforts to support his father's presidential campaign.
Move, the civic engagement arm of Rappler, is crowdsourcing comments on, and recommendations for, nominees to the Duterte Cabinet.
You can post information and opinion on Jesus Dureza on X.