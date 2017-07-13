Friendly fire, Trump, Great Red Spot | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
At least two soldiers are killed and 11 others wounded in a military air strike. United States President Donald Trump claims Russian President Vladimir Putin actually would have preferred a Hillary Clinton victory in the 2016 election. NASA releases a series of stunning images of a raging storm on Jupiter, known as the Great Red Spot.
