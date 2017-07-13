New SC justice, Martial Law, Fontgate | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
President Rodrigo Duterte picks presiding Court of Appeals Justice Andres Reyes Jr, to replace Supreme Court Associate Justice Bienvenido Reyes. Philippine National Police Chief Ronald dela Rosa says the military and police might limit the scope of martial law in Mindanao. The military retrieves the skeletal remains of 6 civilians believed to have been executed by local terrorist groups in the early weeks of the clashes in Marawi City. Senator Panfilo Lacson slams President Rodrigo Duterte's order to reinstate Marvin Marcos. A typeface sparks uproar in Pakistan after documents using the font were produced in a corruption case against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif – despite being dated a year before the design was released.
