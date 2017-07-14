Aquino, Morales, Marawi rehab | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales orders the filing of graft charges against former president Benigno Aquino over his role in the botched Mamasapano operation in January 2015. Presidential Spokesman Ernesto Abella says Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales took President Rodrigo Duterte's threats to kill drug suspects 'out of context' during a recent interview. The Budget Department is ready to release P5 billion for the rehabilitation of Marawi City in 2017. China's Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo dies Thursday from cancer while under guard in a hospital. The first picture of superstar singer Beyonce and rap mogul Jay-Z's twins is out.
