This year's Metro Manila Shake Drill made sure rescuers were equipped with proper communication equipment

Published 5:55 PM, July 15, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Metropolitan Manila Development Authority chairman Danilo Lim said they were able to establish communication with all 4 quadrants of Metro Manila within 30 minutes – the fastest since the #MMShakeDrill's inception.

Rescue units used radio and satellite communication devices to coordinate during the drills.

The Metro Manila Shake Drill began with the press of a button.

Organized by the MMDA and the NDRRMC, the sirens signal the start of the simulation of a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hitting the National Capital Region.

July 14 is the first and most intense day of the 4-day drill.

Participants simulated an earthquake and do the duck, cover, and hold.

ANNOUNCEMENT: An earthquake hit Metro Manila!

Like last year, the MMDA and the NDRRMC acted out scenarios such as bridge and building collapses, looting, fires, and power outages, and traffic and train standstills.

The Metro was divided into 4 quadrants following the metro's river systems.

Each quadrant had its own program, which was tweaked down to the barangay level.

MMDA Chairman Danilo Lim says the first day of the drill was successful in establishing immediate communication among all 4 quadrants of the metro.

DANILO LIM, MMDA CHAIRMAN: In previous exercises the problem was communication. So far, we already have contact with other quadrants. We can now communicate with them. That is really important so we can know the actual situation happening there. If ever we need to send help, security, or support, we can do that through communication. I am pleased to report that now our communication is established. We use radio. We assumed that bridges and cell sites went down. We are using radio and satellite communication. We assumed the worst case scenario so that at least communication lines are up. He asks the public to bear with the inconvenience for everyone’s safety.

MANUEL GONZALES, PUBLIC SAFETY OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE: The communication that we had were not compatible in the first and second shake drills. We identified thegaps then after the second shake drill we tried to enhance it. Our communication and technical people made some recommendations to upgrade our communication system.

DANILO LIM, MMDA CHAIRMAN: If the traffic is very bad let’s see how we can respond to those affected. The public needs tounderstand that it is for the public, it is for everyone. Many actively participated in this exercise. We saw a lot outside. They put up emergency tents. The public's cooperation was very good. And while it is only the first day of the marathon simulation, officials believe that it is already an achievement that many are already more equipped to face any earthquake of any magnitude. That's the reason why we have good communication systems now.

And while this is only the first day of the marathon simulation, the officials believe public informations campaigns like these inform and equip more and more people to face earthquakes of any magnitude.

Rambo Talabong, Rappler, Manila.