Grab and Uber, BBL, White House | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
Grab and Uber say they will keep their undocumented drivers on the road until the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board clarifies its order. The government and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front call on Filipinos to support the revised draft of the Bangsamoro Basic Law. The White House accuses the Democrats of collusion with Ukraine during the 2016 election.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
|
Rupert Ambil
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita