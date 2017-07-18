Martial Law, Uber and Grab, Aguirre | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
President Rodrigo Duterte wants Congress to extend martial law in Mindanao until December. Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board Chairman Martin Delgra says Grab and Uber should do their business elsewhere if they continue to disobey the agency's orders. The Supreme Court en banc approves Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre's request to transfer the prosecution, detention, and trial of all Maute Group-related cases from Cagayan de Oro City to Taguig City. Three Supreme Court justices inhibit themselves from hearing the petition of Ilocos Norte Governor Imee Marcos and 6 local officials seeking to stop the House probe into the alleged misuse of P66.45 million in provincial tobacco funds. The White House accuses the Democrats of collusion with Ukraine during the 2016 election.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
|
Rupert Ambil
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita