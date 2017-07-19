Pangilinan, PSG, Trump and Putin | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
Business tycoon Manuel Pangilinan will divest and sell his shares in the Inquirer Group if the offer price is right. Several members of the Presidential Security Group are wounded in a firefight with suspected members of the New People's Army in North Cotabato. The White House says United States President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin had an additional, previously undisclosed chat at the G20 summit earlier this month.
