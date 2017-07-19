Martial law, AMLA amendment, Mahathir | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
President Rodrigo Duterte is asking Congress to extend martial law in Mindanao until December because homegrown terrorists in Marawi City are engaging in a 'newly evolving' type of urban warfare. President Rodrigo Duterte signs into law Republic Act No 10927, which puts casinos under the Anti-Money Laundering Act. Business tycoon Manuel Pangilinan will divest and sell his shares in the Inquirer Group if the offer price is right. The Labor Department allocates P30 million worth of aid to those displaced by the clashes in Marawi City. Malaysia's former leader Mahathir Mohamad urges Prime Minister Najib Razak to attend a town hall meeting focusing on the 1MDB state investment fund scandal.
