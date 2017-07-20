Grab and Uber, SALN, Calida | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
Undocumented Grab and Uber drivers can stay on the road until the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board decides on the appeal filed by the two ride-hailing companies. Public Works Secretary Mark Villar is the richest member of President Rodrigo Duterte's Cabinet with a net worth of P1.4 billion. Solicitor General Jose Calida says he will set in motion the re-arrest of National Democratic Front consultants who were temporarily released from detention to participate in the peace talks. Malacañang urges American lawmakers to consider 'all sides' of the Duterte administration's war on drugs on the same day the United States Congress is set to hold a public hearing on the issue. United States President Donald Trump's eldest son and his former campaign manager will testify before Congress next week as part of investigations into the Trump team's alleged contacts with Russia.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
|
Rupert Ambil
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita
Move, the civic engagement arm of Rappler, is crowdsourcing comments on, and recommendations for, nominees to the Duterte Cabinet.
You can post information and opinion on Mark Villar on X.