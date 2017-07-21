U.S. lawmakers, Duterte, Bennington | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
Two American lawmakers slam Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte in a hearing on alleged abuses in his war on drugs. President Rodrigo Duterte says he will scrap peace talks with communist rebels following a series of attacks by the New People’s Army on government troops. Linkin Park vocalist Chester Bennington is found dead in an apparent suicide.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
|
Rupert Ambil
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita