Published 2:01 PM, July 21, 2017

Two American lawmakers slam Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte in a hearing on alleged abuses in his war on drugs. President Rodrigo Duterte says he will scrap peace talks with communist rebels following a series of attacks by the New People’s Army on government troops. Linkin Park vocalist Chester Bennington is found dead in an apparent suicide.