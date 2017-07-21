Grab and Uber, Duterte, Metrobank fraud | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board Member Aileen Lizada says the transport body lost the accreditation papers of Grab and Uber. President Rodrigo Duterte tells troops in Marawi City he declared martial law in Mindanao to avoid impeachment. The National Bureau of Investigation presents the bank officer suspected of committing a P900-million internal fraud at Metrobank. Alleged communist rebels kill a city police chief and 4 other cops in an ambush in Guihulngan City, Negros Oriental. Linkin Park vocalist Chester Bennington is found dead in an apparent suicide.
