Published 1:54 PM, July 24, 2017

Up to nine soldiers were killed and 41 others were wounded in clashes with local terrorist groups in Marawi City over the weekend. Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez wants the House of Representatives to prioritize the passage of the Bangsamoro Basic Law and bills on civil unions and government reorganization this year. United States President Donald Trump's new communications director vows to clamp down on unauthorized leaks that led to months of largely unfavorable headlines.