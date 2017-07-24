SONA 2017, Duterte on Rappler, death penalty | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
President Rodrigo Duterte, during his State of the Nation Address Monday, says his war on drugs will be 'unrelenting.' President Rodrigo Duterte claims Rappler is 'fully owned by Americans.' Senate President Koko Pimentel says the death penalty bill is not a priority in the Senate. Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez says legislation that introduces civil unions and dissolution of marriage would 'make marriage stronger.' United States President Donald Trump's new communications director vows to clamp down on unauthorized leaks that led to months of largely unfavorable headlines.
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
Rupert Ambil
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
Master Editor / Playback
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita