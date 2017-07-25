Watch the midday newscast with Camille Elemia

Published 1:36 PM, July 25, 2017

Today on Rappler:

Ilocos Norte Governor Imee Marcos shows up at the House probe into her alleged misuse of P66.45 million in local tobacco funds. President Rodrigo Duterte admits paying people to defend him on social media. United States President Donald Trump's war of words against his attorney general and one-time ally Jeff Sessions escalates.