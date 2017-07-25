Marcos, Ilocos 6, Martial Law | Evening wRap
Lawmakers grill Ilocos Norte Governor Imee Marcos over her supposed 'gross negligence' in the purchase of motor vehicles using P66.45 million in local tobacco funds. The House committee on good government and public accountability finally grants freedom to the 6 Ilocos Norte officials it detained last May. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is pushing for joint development in the disputed West Philippine Sea. The Supreme Court dismisses petitions asking it to compel Congress to convene on martial law. United States President Donald Trump's war of words with his attorney general and one-time ally Jeff Sessions escalates.
