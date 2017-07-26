Watch the evening newscast with Mara Cepeda

Published 8:12 PM, July 26, 2017

LTFRB Board Member Aileen Lizada says Grab and Uber riders constitute only a minority of the commuting public, but they’re just noisier on social media. House Majority Leader Rodolfo Fariñas says Congress will form its own technical working group to propose amendments to the 1987 Constitution and pave the way for federalism. Philippine Foreign Secretary Alan Cayetano says the proposed joint development with China in the West Philippine Sea should adhere to Philippine laws if it pushes through. State weather bureau PAGASA says residents of parts of Luzon should brace for more rain, as Tropical Storm Gorio enhances the southwest monsoon. Vatican finance chief Cardinal George Pell denies before an Australian court all charges of historical sexual abuse.