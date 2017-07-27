Watch the midday newscast with Mara Cepeda

Published 1:00 PM, July 27, 2017

Today on Rappler:

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board orders Grab and Uber to deactivate drivers who registered with the ride-hailing companies after June 30. State weather bureau PAGASA says Tropical Storm Gorio has slowed down but maintained its strength. United States President Donald Trump announces that transgender people may not serve 'in any capacity' in the U.S. military.