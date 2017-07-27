Grab and Uber, Gorio, Trump | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board orders Grab and Uber to deactivate drivers who registered with the ride-hailing companies after June 30. State weather bureau PAGASA says Tropical Storm Gorio has slowed down but maintained its strength. United States President Donald Trump announces that transgender people may not serve 'in any capacity' in the U.S. military.
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
Rupert Ambil
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
Master Editor / Playback
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita