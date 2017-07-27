Grab and Uber, Aguirre, PCGG | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board says it is 'seriously considering' setting "minimum" working hours for Grab and Uber drivers. Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre conducts a surprise inspection of the New Bilibid Prison. Malacanang says proposals to abolish the Philippine Commission on Good Government is driven by the need to streamline government, not politics. Presidential Spokesman Ernesto Abella claims the European Union and the Commission on Human Rights were invited to President Rodrigo Duterte's State of the Nation Address. United States President Donald Trump announces that transgender people may not serve 'in any capacity' in the U.S. military.
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
Rupert Ambil
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
Master Editor / Playback
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita