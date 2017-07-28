Gorio, Air Force planes, Bezos | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
Tropical storm Gorio maintains its strength as it continues to move northwestward. The Philippine Air Force officially receives two patrol aircraft worth $30 million from the United States as part of a grant to the country. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos overtakes Microsoft founder Bill Gates to become the world's wealthiest man — for a few hours at least.
