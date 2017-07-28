Watch the evening newscast with Mara Cepeda

Published 10:11 PM, July 28, 2017

Today on Rappler:

Severe Tropical Storm Gorio intensifies into a typhoon Friday afternoon. Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales says President Rodrigo Duterte can't stop her from investigating soldiers and policemen. The Armed Forces will not take as policy President Rodrigo Duterte's threat to bomb Lumad schools without Department of Education accreditation. Solicitor General Jose Calida demands Sunvar Realty Development Corporation to vacate the 2.9-hectare 'Mile Long' property in Makati City. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos overtakes Microsoft founder Bill Gates to become the world's wealthiest man Thursday — for a few hours at least.